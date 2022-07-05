The Blade Is Currently Writing A Backstory For Butcher & Blade

Appearing alongside The Bunny on Charles Band's Full Moon Freakshow, The Blade revealed the original plan for his team with The Butcher.

“So I'm in a tag team. There’s another guy, The Butcher. Originally, this was all — the gimmick was his creation, right? The Butcher and The Blade. Then AEW, [Allie] got signed first, and then, when they brought me and Andy in, they had the idea of The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny. So they put us all together. The original idea behind The Butcher and The Blade was kind of like a mercenary kind of thing. But we wanted it to be like the 80s/90s bad guys for movies. Not the main bad guy, but the henchmen. We always say that we are meant to lose. I always say that we are like Danny Trejo in ‘Desperado.’ They can't kill the good guy so they have to call somebody in, call in The Butcher and The Blade.”

Blade revealed a project he has in the works: