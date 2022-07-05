Jimmy Korderas Doesn't Think Liv Morgan MITB Cash In Made Sense

During the July 4th edition of Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas spoke about Liv Morgan cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey and winning the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

“It was a nice surprise. It got the huge pop it wanted, but is it the way a babyface should win a championship and cash in their Money In The Bank? That’s the only issue I had. Yes, the crowd did love it, but at the same time, babyfaces don’t do it that way. Maybe, if she came in and said to Ronda Rousey, ‘I want to cash this in, are you ready?’ And Ronda said, ‘Okay,’ and then do it, then you can make a case for that injury, other than that…”

