WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jimmy Korderas Doesn't Think Liv Morgan MITB Cash In Made Sense

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 05, 2022

Jimmy Korderas Doesn't Think Liv Morgan MITB Cash In Made Sense

During the July 4th edition of Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas spoke about Liv Morgan cashing in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey and winning the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

“It was a nice surprise. It got the huge pop it wanted, but is it the way a babyface should win a championship and cash in their Money In The Bank? That’s the only issue I had. Yes, the crowd did love it, but at the same time, babyfaces don’t do it that way. Maybe, if she came in and said to Ronda Rousey, ‘I want to cash this in, are you ready?’ And Ronda said, ‘Okay,’ and then do it, then you can make a case for that injury, other than that…”

Check it out below.

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #jimmy korderas #liv morgan #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77277/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π