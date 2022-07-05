MLW Announces New Broadcast Deal With Ayozat TV On SKY

Major League Wrestling has released the following press release:

(LONDON, UK) – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and Ayozat TV have today announced a broadcast partnership, bringing the league to UK airwaves Wednesdays at 9pm on SKY channel 191, with classic MLW content airing Fridays at 9pm.

The partnership will allow fans to watch new episodes of MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION each week, as well as classic content from the league’s library, which dates back to 2002.

With such a prestigious roster of talent, UK fans can expect to see the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Real 1, Scarlett Bordeaux, Davey Richards, Mads Krugger, Taya Valkyrie and other exciting fighters from around the world.

MLW FUSION will premiere Wednesday July 6 featuring a fight card from Philadelphia with a trios bout as well as the debut of Jacob Fatu’s Samoan SWAT Team.

“We are really pleased to be the UK TV partner for Major League Wrestling and look forward to showcasing the weekly show to UK wrestling fans,” said Ayozat chairman Umesh Perera.

“Our fans have made it clear how much they wanted MLW to come the UK and now it is official with a great partner in Ayozat,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We are delighted to work alongside them and show a wider fanbase how exciting and engaging MLW is.”

About Ayozat TV

Ayozat, is a leading British media and technology company, which has a video-on-demand (VOD) platform and live TV network featuring over 150 TV channels. This includes Ayozat TV which broadcasts on SKY ch191.

Ayozat.com is an over-the-top (OTT) platform that is available on Android, iOS, Google TV and Amazon Fire. Ayozat TV channel alongside the OTT product completes Ayozat's full-stack media offering.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, FITE.tv, beIN Sports, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 20 countries and counting.