Update On Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee with only two matches have been made official as of this report. WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match and Happy Corbin will go up against Pat McAfee.

In an update on ticket sales for the summer spectacular, WrestleTix reports that the company has sold around 28,243 tickets for SummerSlam 2022 and an additional 1,305 tickets are to be added later, while 7,634 tickets still remain up for purchase. The total venue capacity for the event is 35,877.