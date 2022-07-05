WWE News: Jimmy Smith Absent From RAW, Finn Balor Changes His Look, WWE Stars In Applebee Ad

- Jimmy Smith was notably absent from this week’s RAW. Backstage interviewer and host Kevin Patrick filled in with Corey Graves noting Smith was on vacation this week. Check out a photo of Monday's commentary team below:

Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FP2KNC4Bpc — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) July 5, 2022

- Finn Balor changed up his look a little on Monday's RAW wearing leather pants and a purple handkerchief during The Judgment Day’s tag match against The Mysterios. Check out a photo below of Balor's new look:

SIX ONE MINE pic.twitter.com/SfiIMwKaG4 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 5, 2022

- The Street Profits and Bianca Belair are featured in a new Applebee’s that can be watched below: