WWE News: Jimmy Smith Absent From RAW, Finn Balor Changes His Look, WWE Stars In Applebee Ad

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

- Jimmy Smith was notably absent from this week’s RAW. Backstage interviewer and host Kevin Patrick filled in with Corey Graves noting Smith was on vacation this week. Check out a photo of Monday's commentary team below:

- Finn Balor changed up his look a little on Monday's RAW wearing leather pants and a purple handkerchief during The Judgment Day’s tag match against The Mysterios. Check out a photo below of Balor's new look:

- The Street Profits and Bianca Belair are featured in a new Applebee’s that can be watched below:


