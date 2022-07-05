AAA Announce Lucha Four-Way For Ric Flair’s Last Match Show

AAA has announced a four-way match set for Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will compete at the July 31 event in Nashville, Texas. Check out the updated lineup below:

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

- Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

- The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

- Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

- Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

- Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix