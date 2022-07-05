WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 05, 2022

Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Announced

During Monday's WWE RAW, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.

Reigns is currently working a reduced schedule as per his new contract and has not been seen on SmackDown since the June 17 episode where he defended his title against Matt Riddle. Reigns' next big title defense will be against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in Nashville on Saturday, July 30 in a Last Man Standing Match.

SummerSlam will be Reigns’ first Premium Live Event since the six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

Read more WWE news:

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (July 4, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: H [...]

— Caylon Knox Jul 04, 2022 08:33PM


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77269/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π