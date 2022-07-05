Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Announced

During Monday's WWE RAW, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on Friday Night SmackDown.

Reigns is currently working a reduced schedule as per his new contract and has not been seen on SmackDown since the June 17 episode where he defended his title against Matt Riddle. Reigns' next big title defense will be against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in Nashville on Saturday, July 30 in a Last Man Standing Match.

SummerSlam will be Reigns’ first Premium Live Event since the six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash in May.

Read more WWE news: