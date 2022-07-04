WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Fightful Select is reporting WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled for tonight's July 4th episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

The report notes this was the plan as of earlier their morning. Gunther was not on the card for WWE Money in the Bank but has a lot of support from within the company right now. The creative plan is for him to be involved in a segment with a "very patriotic" R-Truth.

Read more WWE news: