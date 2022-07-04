WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

Fightful Select is reporting WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled for tonight's July 4th episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

The report notes this was the plan as of earlier their morning. Gunther was not on the card for WWE Money in the Bank but has a lot of support from within the company right now. The creative plan is for him to be involved in a segment with a "very patriotic" R-Truth.

Read more WWE news:

Tonight's WWE RAW To Feature Independence Day Cookout

Tonight's WWE RAW will reportedly feature an "Independence Day Cookout" on USA Network and other 4th of July traditions, according to Fightf [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 04, 2022 04:16PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77267/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π