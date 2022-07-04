Tonight's WWE RAW To Feature Independence Day Cookout

Tonight's WWE RAW will reportedly feature an "Independence Day Cookout" on USA Network and other 4th of July traditions, according to Fightful Select.
Creative has a hot dog eating contest planned to see who on the roster can consume the most wieners. Plans also noted a flip cup, corn hole, and Connect 4.
The report also notes that Otis will likely be involved in the segment.
⚡ Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck
Big E has provided an update on his broken neck today. The former WWE Champion revealed on Twitter that his C1 isn’t forming bone jus [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 04, 2022 02:53PM
