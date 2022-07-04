WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE RAW To Feature Independence Day Cookout

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

Tonight's WWE RAW will reportedly feature an "Independence Day Cookout" on USA Network and other 4th of July traditions, according to Fightful Select.

Creative has a hot dog eating contest planned to see who on the roster can consume the most wieners. Plans also noted a flip cup, corn hole, and Connect 4.

The report also notes that Otis will likely be involved in the segment.

