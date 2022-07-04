Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck

Big E has provided an update on his broken neck today.

The former WWE Champion revealed on Twitter that his C1 isn’t forming bone just yet, but he will have scans at the one-year mark next year to see how things are healing. He has noted that surgery is off the table for now.

"Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table."