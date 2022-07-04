WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy On Why Claudio Castagnoli Is An Asset For AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

Matt Hardy On Why Claudio Castagnoli Is An Asset For AEW

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Claudio Castagnoli in AEW and how he thinks Claudio will be utilized well in the promotion:

"He’s a great asset. If he’s working for any company, he is a great asset. He’s one of those guys, too. I worked with him a lot, obviously, when we returned to WWE and we had The Hardys vs The Bar program. He’s a guy who really gets it, but besides just being a great technical wrestler and scientific wrestler, and you know, he has great strikes and is very creative and very unique in the way he does things. On top of that, he speaks so many different languages, that’s insane. But he also would get how to work with ‘Broken’ Matt, or ‘Woken’ Matt, you know? He got the whole gig and he gets how to work with different characters as well. So, I think he truly does have the complete package and I’m very excited to see him in AEW, I think he’s going to really enjoy his time here. I think he’ll probably get the greatest utilization he’s had in a very long time here at AEW."

Source: fightful.com
