Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation On YouTube

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been announced, which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET. Check out the card below:
- Anna Jay (w/-1) vs. Megan Myers
- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Isaiah Broner & GPA
- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Ryan Jones & Cage Alexander
- Anthony Ogogo vs. Project MONIX
- Yuka Sakazaki & Hikaru Shida vs. Laynie Luck & Heather Reckless
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)
