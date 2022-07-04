WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation On YouTube

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation has been announced, which streams on YouTube at 7 PM ET. Check out the card below:

- Anna Jay (w/-1) vs. Megan Myers

- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Isaiah Broner & GPA

- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) vs. Ryan Jones & Cage Alexander

- Anthony Ogogo vs. Project MONIX

- Yuka Sakazaki & Hikaru Shida vs. Laynie Luck & Heather Reckless

- The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)


