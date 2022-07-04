WWE Sunday Stunner Results - July 3, 2022: Street Fight Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

WWE hosted Sunday Stunner at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday night. Check out the full results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

- The New Day def. The Viking Raiders

- Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella

- Omos def. Cedric Alexander

- WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet

- Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins