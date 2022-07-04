WWE Sunday Stunner Results - July 3, 2022: Street Fight Main Event

WWE hosted Sunday Stunner at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday night. Check out the full results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
- The New Day def. The Viking Raiders
- Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella
- Omos def. Cedric Alexander
- WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet
- Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
ICONS!! 🙌🛐 #wwetucson pic.twitter.com/xJrqPN1VHc— angie💫 (@_lynchslaugh) July 4, 2022
I SEE THE VISION! @WWERollins #WWETucson pic.twitter.com/W2LZezpbi6— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 4, 2022
WE ARE THE BAR!! #WWETucson pic.twitter.com/2wASqNCtTm— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 4, 2022
FAVE 🔥😎 #WWETucson pic.twitter.com/k0AEtDqDuy— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 4, 2022
Asuka vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Bianca Belair for the RAW women's championship #WWETucson pic.twitter.com/mSiW6xOne6— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 4, 2022
To say the #wweuniverse was awesome tonight in #wwetucson would be an understatement…That crowd was HOT!!!! pic.twitter.com/1xrBOCQFwj— Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) July 4, 2022
