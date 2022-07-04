Miro Discusses His Decision To Re-Sign With AEW

Miro recently signed a new mullti-year deal with AEW which will see him remain with the promotion until 2026, and during a recent interview with WhatCulture, the former WWE Superstar explained why he chose to remain with the promotion:

“I just told Tony, ‘Now, this is what we’ll do. I’m going to be me,’ and because he’s a great boss, he let me run with the ball. He gave me the ball and said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’ And I’m doing exactly that.” “He’s not there, he’s not telling me not to smile, not to look at the people, not to do this and that. He’s given me a clean go and that’s what I’m doing. That’s why I signed a multi-year deal because he let me do all these opportunities. If it was the situation like before, that would’ve never happened.”

Miro also discussed the biggest difference between working for AEW over his former employer WWE:

“It’s always going to be the freedom. Whenever anybody asks me, ‘What is the difference here?’, it’s the freedom. You don’t have to set yourself in a lower standard, because that’s what I thought the other place was. They let you lower your standard in order to fit their mold. Which, here, it’s not like that.” “You have a style, you go out there, you do your style to your best, and that’s what makes professional wrestling so much better because you see different clashes of style, different styles clash in the ring. And I think that’s what makes it so much more interesting.”

Read more AEW news: