Nia Jax Is Not Happy Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Are Continuing To Advertise Her

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

Nia Jax Is Not Happy Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) Are Continuing To Advertise Her

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) has slammed the startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for continuing to promote her for their upcoming show. She has told fans she will not be at the show and not buy tickets to see her perform:

“I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate this misleads people!”

Jax was originally scheduled to wrestler WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) at the show, but the event was postponed to July 9 with many talent pulling out and reports of money issues.


