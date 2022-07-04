Road Dogg Would Love To Join AEW

Road Dogg (Brian James), a WWE Hall of Famer and producer has revealed he would be interested in joining All Elite Wrestling. James was released from his role as a WWE Performance Center coach and producer in January 2022.

During an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, James discussed the possibility of joining AEW:

"I wanted to keep my relationship with (WWE) really good even if I went somewhere else to work. Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?"

On if he has been to any AEW shows since his WWE departure:

"I have not been there at all. I was looking forward to the opportunity in Vegas, but I ended up canceling my show out there, so I didn’t end up going."

