WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Nineteen Event Results - July 3, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Nineteen Event Results - July 3, 2022

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) hosted their Nineteen event on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, check out the full results courtesy of Cage Match: 

- Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander

- Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich

- Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH

- Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews

- PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the PWG Tag Team Championships

- PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita

Read more indy results:

GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results - July, 3, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) hostedits Rock-N-Roll Forever event on July 3 from Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the fu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 04, 2022 06:19AM


Tags: #pro wrestling guerrilla #pwg #nineteen

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77255/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π