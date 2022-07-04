Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Nineteen Event Results - July 3, 2022

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) hosted their Nineteen event on Sunday night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, check out the full results courtesy of Cage Match:
- Shane Haste def. Titus Alexander
- Yuka Sakazaki def. Masha Slamovich
- Davey Richards def. Kevin Blackwood and JONAH
- Speedball Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews
- PWG Tag Team Championship Match: Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the PWG Tag Team Championships
- PWG World Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita
⚡ GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results - July, 3, 2022
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) hostedits Rock-N-Roll Forever event on July 3 from Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the fu [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 04, 2022 06:19AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com