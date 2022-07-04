WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Miz To Address Logan Paul, The Mysterios, Judgement Day In-Action On Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

The post-Money In the Bank 2022 episode of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

WWE has announced one match and one segment for tonight’s show as of this report. The Miz will appear live to address Logan Paul’s recent warning and The Mysterios will go up against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

Below is the currently announced the line-up for tonight’s RAW:

- Money In the Bank fallout

- Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. hometown stars The Mysterios

- The Miz responds to a warning from Logan Paul

