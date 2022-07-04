WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Kurt Angle Thought Daniel Puder Would Have A Bright Future After WWE Tough Enough

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

Kurt Angle Thought Daniel Puder Would Have A Bright Future After WWE Tough Enough

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on former WWE Superstar Daniel Puder and why he thought he had a bright future in 2004/5 after winning WWE Tough Enough:

“I thought he had a bright future. I mean, he won Tough Enough. You know, he picked up on it very quickly. I was surprised that his career didn’t last as long as I thought it would, unfortunately for him, but I thought he was a great talent. I think that he did really well in Tough Enough and I thought he had a bright future.”

Source: itrwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #daniel puder

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77253/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π