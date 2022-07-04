Kurt Angle Thought Daniel Puder Would Have A Bright Future After WWE Tough Enough

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on former WWE Superstar Daniel Puder and why he thought he had a bright future in 2004/5 after winning WWE Tough Enough:

“I thought he had a bright future. I mean, he won Tough Enough. You know, he picked up on it very quickly. I was surprised that his career didn’t last as long as I thought it would, unfortunately for him, but I thought he was a great talent. I think that he did really well in Tough Enough and I thought he had a bright future.”