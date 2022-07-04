Titus O’Neil Discusses Adopting Openly Gay Daughter

WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil opened up to Wrestling Inc about his daughter, who is gay, and how he responds to those who question him on her sexuality. Check out an excerpt from the interview below:

“I have a daughter who I just adopted. She’s 16 years old and she’s openly gay. One person asked me, ‘How does it feel to have a gay daughter?’ ‘Well how does it feel to have a straight son?

“I’ve known her since she was seven or eight years old. I adopted her because she’s a great human being. She deserves a dad. What her sexual preference is, I’m not there to damn her or demean her.”