Backstage News On What Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Said During WWE Talent Meeting

We recently reported, interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon held a meeting with WWE talent prior to Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event.

In an update, Fightful and PWInsider are both reporting Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan were also in attendance for the meeting. Fightful notes that Stephanie is "outright adored" by many talent, and both Khan and Triple H are well-liked.

PWInsider added it was very much a "rah rah" meeting in which talent was told they are one big family and both Stephanie and Triple H told talent their door is always open if they need to talk. It was also noted during the meeting that Triple H is back full-time with the company following health issues.

Both Fightful and PWInsider report that they have not heard Vince McMahon was in the meeting, although he was at the pay-per-view working on creative. The status of Vince McMahon or John Laurinaitis was not discussed in the meeting.

