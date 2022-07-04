WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results - July, 3, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results - July, 3, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) hostedits Rock-N-Roll Forever event on July 3 from Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the full results below courtesy of FightFul:

 

- Jordan Oliver def. Calvin Tankman

- Tony Deppen def. Kerry Morton

- Nick Wayne def. Axton Ray

- Blake Christian def. Shane Mercer

- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. The Bloodfighters (Alex Colon, Dale Patricks & Akira)

- Scramble Match: Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya and Jimmy Lloyd

- Cole Radrick def. Joey Janela

- Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik

- The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #rock n roll forever

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77250/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π