GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Results - July, 3, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) hostedits Rock-N-Roll Forever event on July 3 from Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the full results below courtesy of FightFul:
- Jordan Oliver def. Calvin Tankman
- Tony Deppen def. Kerry Morton
- Nick Wayne def. Axton Ray
- Blake Christian def. Shane Mercer
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. The Bloodfighters (Alex Colon, Dale Patricks & Akira)
- Scramble Match: Nate Webb def. Alec Price, Carter Gray, Larry D, Yoya and Jimmy Lloyd
- Cole Radrick def. Joey Janela
- Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik
- The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley)
ROCK N ROLL EXPRESS ENTER THE EVANSVILLE COLISEUM ONE LAST TIME FOR OUR #GCWRNR Main event! pic.twitter.com/SL1LRSIaYR— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 4, 2022
My goodness.... #GCWRnR pic.twitter.com/Avxgq8JnnO— Jeff Smith (@TruOperations) July 3, 2022
Shane Mercer here for his third match of the weekend and the homie @nickmaniwa is on commentary !! #GCWRNR pic.twitter.com/XhTDdCmvTC— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 3, 2022
.@Tony_Deppen is a menace #GCWRnR @GCWrestling_https://t.co/oEfto74zxK pic.twitter.com/l63NIW5QW7— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) July 3, 2022
