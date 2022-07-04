WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WarnerMedia Keen For AEW To Increase Pay-Per-View Count

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 04, 2022

Since launching a few years ago All Elite Wrestling has adopted four big pay-per-views across a 12-month calendar supplemented with a number of television specials.

The four PPVs are Revolution (February), Double or Nothing (May/June) and All Out (August/September) and Full Gear (November)

During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian reported that WarnerMedia is keen for AEW to increase the yearly PPV count, "WarnerMedia want more PPVs from AEW," but noted they’re not "forcing them to," but just would "love them to do more".

Zarian went on to mention that the recently announced ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, could be in reaction to WarnerMedia's request and could be the first real test to see if there is enough demand for more big events. Speculation also suggests a TV deal could be soon announced for ROH with Warner Media.

Would you like to see more AEW PPVs?

