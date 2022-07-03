WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tetsuya Naito Refuses To Watch Forbidden Door Because He Wasn't Asked To Be Part Of It

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 03, 2022

Tetsuya Naito has taken to NJPW Diaries to speak about not being invited to AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, which you can read below.

"Unfortunately I was not invited to the AEW x NJPW show that is being talked about all over the place. Not invited = not needed. Right? Because of that frustration, I haven’t watched any footage of this show. I’m genuinely upset about it.”

Forbidden Door was the first jointly promoted AEW and NJPW card. It was held one week ago in Chicago at The United Center and broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #tetsuya naito

