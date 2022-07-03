Adam Cole Reveals Why He Says "Adam Cole, Baby!" And Discusses Improved Dental Hygiene

AEW star Adam Cole recently joined Hey! (EW) with host RJ City, during which he discussed his popular catchphrase "Adam Cole, Baby!" and also general hygiene since dating Britt Baker.
“I’m saying ‘bay-bay’ as an obnoxious, amazing, incredible catchphrase that people all around the globe are able to scream with me because they admire me! They love me! They cherish me! It has nothing to do with being an infant.”
“Yeah, you know what? Most likely, I would call my child my child’s name. It would have nothing to do with my professional wrestling catchphrase where I yell my name and ‘Bay-bay!’ at the end. Bay-bay is not a baby! It’s not a little infant child who gets taken care of by Mama Baker and Papa Chugz and Papa Cole! Adam Cole Bay-Bay has nothing to do with it!”
“Yes. I floss now. I was not a floss guy, actually, whatsoever. I was raw gumming it, my friend. But now, I’ve gotten a lot better at it. It was very important. It was one of those situations where she would just not let it go, and here I am, flossing every day.”
