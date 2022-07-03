WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tag Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite On TBS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

Tag Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite On TBS

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm (Thunderstorm) will go up against Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Check out the updated AEW Dynamite lineup below:

- Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King

- TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow

- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

- Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus will be appearing.

Read more AEW news:

Miro Discusses Possibility Of Lana Appearing In AEW

Lana (CJ Perry) was released by WWE back in June of 2021 alongside several other WWE Superstars with the company citing budget cuts as their [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 02, 2022 11:59AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77246/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π