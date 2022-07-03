Tag Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite On TBS

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm (Thunderstorm) will go up against Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Check out the updated AEW Dynamite lineup below:

- Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King

- TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow

- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

- Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus will be appearing.

