Tag Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite On TBS

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm (Thunderstorm) will go up against Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. Check out the updated AEW Dynamite lineup below:
- Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King
- TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
- Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus will be appearing.
.@MarinaShafir attacked #ToniStorm after the bell on #AEWRampage, #AEW Women's World Champ @thunderrosa22 made the save for Storm, running off Rose & Shafir. THIS WEDNESDAY LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS, the team of #ThunderStorm faces @NylaRoseBeast & #TheProblem pic.twitter.com/axzviAr05M— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2022
⚡ Miro Discusses Possibility Of Lana Appearing In AEW
Lana (CJ Perry) was released by WWE back in June of 2021 alongside several other WWE Superstars with the company citing budget cuts as their [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 02, 2022 11:59AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com