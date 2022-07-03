The Undertaker Reacts To UFC fighter Israel Adesanya Paying Tribute To Him

As previously reported, during Saturday's UFC 276, UFC star Israel Adesanya paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker while walking out for his fight against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya wore 'Taker's trademark cowboy hat, holding an urn with Cannonier's name on it, and even walked down to the Octagon to a rendition of The Deadman's theme.

Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com received the following comment from The Undertaker about the tribute.

"I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!"

I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender's walkout:



