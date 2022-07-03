ICW No Holds Barred Volume 27 and 28 Results - July 1 & 2, 2022

ICW No Holds Barred returned for its Volume 27 and 28 show on Friday, July 1 & 2 at the US Military Veterans Motorcycle Club in Maybee, Michigan. Check out the full results courtesy of PWPonderings.com:

Volume 27:

- SHLAK beat AKIRA.

- Bobby Beverly beat Kaplan.

- Tommy Vendetta beat Josh Bishop.

- Danny Demanto beat Randi West.

- Krule beat The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk).

- John Wayne Murdoch beat Dale Patricks.

- ICW American Deathmatch Championship: Joel Bateman beat Eric Ryan (c) to win the title.