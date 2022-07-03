The Undertaker Thinks Cody Rhodes Has A Better Grasp Of Himself Now Than He Did In His Previous WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took part in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso during which he discussed Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and more. Check out experts from the interview below:

“From his first trip in, to where he is now, Cody has a much better grasp of who he is. It’s great to be part of a legacy in the business. Cody’s dad is one of the all-time greats. That also makes it very tough for people like Cody, Dustin and Charlotte Flair. It takes a minute to figure out who you are. No one can be Dusty. Naturally, though, you fall into that trap of trying to be like him.

“The first time Cody came through, he was trying to figure out who he was. Now he knows. Yes, he keeps the legacy alive. His dad was ‘The American Dream,’ he’s ‘The American Nightmare’. That’s cool how he’s merged that, and he’s pulled a few things from Dusty’s repertoire. Cody is his own man now, and he believes in himself. I don’t think he did the first time through. Sometimes it takes going away to someplace else, and his time away served him well.”