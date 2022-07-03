WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Issues Statement On Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee At SummerSlam 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

WWE Issues Statement On Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee At SummerSlam 2022

WWE issued the following press release revealing that Pat McAfee will go up against Happy Corbin at this year’s SummerSlam event:

It will be no laughing matter when Pat McAfee tangles with Happy Corbin at SummerSlam!

McAfee’s issues with Corbin became apparent on the June 17 edition of SmackDown. Just moments after losing a Last Laugh Match against Madcap Moss, an irate Corbin attempted to take out his frustrations on the blue brand announcer. In response, the outspoken McAfee led the WWE Universe members in Minneapolis in laughing a humiliated Corbin right out of the arena.

The following week, McAfee challenged Corbin to a showdown at The Biggest Event of the Summer and proclaimed he was ready to feel alive. Corbin responded at WWE Money in the Bank with a brutal attack after the show went off the air and let the electric commentator know his challenge was accepted.

Happy Corbin attacks Pat McAfee after MITB: WWE Digital Exclusive, July 2, 202201:00
Happy Corbin brutally attacks Pat McAfee after WWE Money in the Bank before responding to the announcer’s SummerSlam challenge. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.

The passionate, fearless McAfee claimed an eye-opening win against Theory at WrestleMania, but will he have what it takes to overcome the former King of the Ring, Mr. Money in the Bank and United States Champion?

Find out when SummerSlam streams LIVE on Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77241/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π