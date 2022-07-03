Former AEW Star Debuts At IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A former AEW star debuted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings on Saturday.

During the tapings, X Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey issued an open challenge to which Alan Angels answered. Bailey defeated Angels, before both men were attacked by Deaner & Joe Doering of Violent By Design.

Angles AEW contract recently expired.

The match is expected to air sometime in the next two weeks.

