Former AEW Star Debuts At IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

A former AEW star debuted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings on Saturday.

During the tapings, X Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey issued an open challenge to which Alan Angels answered. Bailey defeated Angels, before both men were attacked by Deaner & Joe Doering of Violent By Design.

Angles AEW contract recently expired.

The match is expected to air sometime in the next two weeks.

Read the IMPACT Wrestling taping spoilers:

IMPACT Wrestling Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)

IMPACT Wrestling held tapings for the next two weeks from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Fi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 03, 2022 12:56AM

 

 


