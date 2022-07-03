Former AEW Star Debuts At IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
A former AEW star debuted at the recent IMPACT Wrestling tapings on Saturday.
During the tapings, X Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey issued an open challenge to which Alan Angels answered. Bailey defeated Angels, before both men were attacked by Deaner & Joe Doering of Violent By Design.
Angles AEW contract recently expired.
The match is expected to air sometime in the next two weeks.
IMPACT Wrestling held tapings for the next two weeks from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
