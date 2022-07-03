Final Lineup For Tonight's Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Nineteen Event

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will tonight host their Nineteen event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Below is the final announced lineup for the show:
- Daniel Garcia vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the PWG Championship
- JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood
- Titus Alexander vs. Shane Haste
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Masha Slamovich
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards
- Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Buddy Matthews
- Kings of the Black Throne vs. Aussie Open for the PWG Tag Team titles
