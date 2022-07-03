WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Lineup For Tonight's Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Nineteen Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) will tonight host their Nineteen event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Below is the final announced lineup for the show:

- Daniel Garcia vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the PWG Championship

- JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood

- Titus Alexander vs. Shane Haste

- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Masha Slamovich

- Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards

- Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Buddy Matthews

- Kings of the Black Throne vs. Aussie Open for the PWG Tag Team titles

Tags: #pro wrestling guerrilla #pwg #nineteen

