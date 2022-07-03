Booker T Gives His Thoughts On Older AEW Roster Members

During the most recent The Hall of Fame Podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed older AEW roster members and how they are positioned on the roster. Check out excerpts from his discussion below:
“You see the older guys just coming over to AEW, they’re the ones that’s getting the titles, they’re the ones that’s getting the push, you know what I mean?” Booker said. “Just like a Darby Allin, you know, where has his position been since the older guys came in?”
He also commented on the MJF situation:
“It’s the reason why we haven’t seen MJF for a while,” Booker said. “It’s the reason why no one has said his name, okay? It’s the reason — Okay, and it’s not because this is a work. That’s not it, okay? It’s because somebody’s upset that older guys are coming in and getting pushed over the younger guys. Is it a work? We’ll find out in the long run.”
