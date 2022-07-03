Booker T Gives His Thoughts On Older AEW Roster Members

During the most recent The Hall of Fame Podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed older AEW roster members and how they are positioned on the roster. Check out excerpts from his discussion below:

“You see the older guys just coming over to AEW, they’re the ones that’s getting the titles, they’re the ones that’s getting the push, you know what I mean?” Booker said. “Just like a Darby Allin, you know, where has his position been since the older guys came in?”

He also commented on the MJF situation: