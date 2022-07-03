Jim Ross Shares His Thoughts On The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event and the injury situation that plagued the event. Check excerpts from the interview below:

"I thought the show was exceptional. It was long and that may be a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off. To me, that’s where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation. Guys weren’t taking liberties with each other, which you could look at a lot of different ways. You want your talent to lay their stuff in and be aggressive and be real. So, we had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys were put in spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay. We saw that Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match. So what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show. Tony Khan brought me out to do the main events at the end of the show, I think I did like an hour and a half or something. That was different for me. I was coming in as long relief like a baseball player, so to speak. I did the same thing on Dynamite. It was really a good night. An exciting night, and a great crowd. You had a sell-out crowd at the United Center. I thought we had a good accomplishment with a million-dollar gate. It’s great for anybody to do a million-dollar gate. We were really happy about that."