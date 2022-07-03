Final Lineup For Tonight's GCW Rock-N-Roll Forever Featuring The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will tonight ost their Rock-N-Roll Forever event from the Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana, airing on FITE TV.

Below is the announced lineup for the event:

- Jordan Oliver vs. Calvin Tankman

- Dark Sheik vs. Billie Starkz

- Blake Christian vs. Shane Mercer

- Allie Katch vs. Nick Wayne

- Joey Janela vs. Cole Radrick

- Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) vs. Alex Colon, Hoodfoot, and AKIRA

- Tony Deppen vs. Kerry Morton

- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley)

