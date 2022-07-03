NJPW STRONG Results - July 2, 2022: Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

A new episode of NJPW STRONG aired on July 2 with matches taped at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania back on May 15. Check out the full results below:
- United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)
- Jeff Cobb defeated Willie Mack
- Will Ospreay (w/ Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Homicide (w/ Eddie Kingston)
Ospreay charges, but gets hurled by Homicide!

Eddie Kingston hops the guardrail as this main event heats up!

Has Jeff Cobb met his match in Willie Mack?

Aussie Open take to the air!

