NJPW STRONG Results - July 2, 2022: Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

NJPW STRONG Results - July 2, 2022: Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

A new episode of NJPW STRONG aired on July 2 with matches taped at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania back on May 15. Check out the full results below:

- United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)

- Jeff Cobb defeated Willie Mack

- Will Ospreay (w/ Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Homicide (w/ Eddie Kingston)

 


Tags: #njpw #njpw strong #strong

