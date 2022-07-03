WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SummerSlam Plans For Liv Morgan Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

Liv Morgan made headlines during Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank event as she won the women’s MITB ladder match and then went on to cash in the briefcase later in the night against Ronda Rousey to become new the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the current plan is for Morgan to defend the title against Rousey at SummerSlam on July 30. 

"Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways, especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment. They’ve been building for this with Liv Morgan for a while."

"It is interesting, though, as I think almost everybody figured it was going to be Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and it’s not."

