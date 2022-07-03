WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTOS: What Happened After Money In The Bank Went Off Air

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2022

Jeffrey Harris of 411Mania.com was in attendance for WWE Money in the Bank tonight and is reporting that after the show went off the air Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee from behind at the commentary desk while Theory celebrated his ladder match win.

Theory and Corbin then celebrated together and Theory took another selfie. He then cut a promo, mentioned John Cena, and said he would see everyone at SummerSlam.

Source: 411mania.com
