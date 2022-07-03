📸 PHOTOS: What Happened After Money In The Bank Went Off Air

Jeffrey Harris of 411Mania.com was in attendance for WWE Money in the Bank tonight and is reporting that after the show went off the air Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee from behind at the commentary desk while Theory celebrated his ladder match win.

Theory and Corbin then celebrated together and Theory took another selfie. He then cut a promo, mentioned John Cena, and said he would see everyone at SummerSlam.

