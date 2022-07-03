Speculation On Mystery Vignette That Aired During WWE Money In The Bank

During Saturday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE aired a rather interesting vignette, seemingly indicating the debut of a new Superstar, or possibly the return of a familiar face.

This has naturally led to a lot of online speculation with both Bray Wyatt and Gable Steveson trending on Twitter. Some believe it hints at Wyatt's return because of the way the vignette was produced, whilst others note a gold medal shown possibly teasing a new gimmick for Olympic medalist Gable Steveson.

If you dig deeper into the video there is more to be found, with Ryan Satin pointing out a number plate is shown which reads "Latino Heat" an Eddie Guerrero phrase. Additionally, in one of the shots, there appear to be references to The Dudley Boyz (taped glasses), Christian (crosses), and Jeff Hardy (armbands). The gold medal could also be in reference to Kurt Angle.

Another interesting fact is the video featured some shots from Edge's 1998 debut vignette, which could suggest this is to do with him. Edge has not been seen on WWE television since The Judgment Day turned on him when Finn Balor was added to the group.

Who do you think the vignette is for?