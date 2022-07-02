Austin Theory Wins the Men's Money in the Bank Briefcase

In the main event of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was revealed as a surprise entrant in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, after losing the U.S. Title to Bobby Lashley earlier in the evening.

Theory would then go on to win the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

Match results, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Theory

We see an extensive video package now to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 38 rematch at next month's WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar go one-on-one once again at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

From there, the final pre-match video package airs to tell the story and show the events that led up to tonight's main event of the evening -- the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

With that said, we return live inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. where the familiar sounds of the theme song of "The Original Bro" plays as the fans in the building go nuts. Riddle makes his way down to the ring and settles inside.

Out next is Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. As he settles inside the ring we see video footage of what Michael Cole calls among the greatest Money In The Bank cash-ins in WWE history -- the night at WrestleMania that Seth Rollins cashed in on Brock Lesnar, where he would go on to defeat him to end the night on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" with the world championship.

Back live, we hear Rollins' music fade down and then the theme for Omos plays. The biggest competitor in Money In The Bank history emerges and makes his way down to the ring. After him, we see Madcap Moss emerge and settle inside the squared circle, followed by Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Before the match can get underway, we see Adam Pearce emerge from the backstage area with a microphone in-hand and clearly something important to say to the live crowd in attendance and viewing audience watching the pay-per-view at home.

Pearce ultimately announces that the eighth and final participant in tonight's Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match main event will be none other than .... Theory.

Theory makes his way down to the ring with a chance to redeem himself after losing his WWE United States Championship to "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley earlier in the show. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening here at the WWE Money In The Bank 2022 pay-per-view.

This match had a little bit of everything from start-to-finish. We saw Omos hit a crazy dive from the ring to the floor early on for one of the first big high spots in the bout.

As the action continues, we start to see a number of high spots from various competitors in the contest. One saw Riddle hit a floating bro off the ladder out to the floor. Craziness.

Near the end of the match, we see McIntyre stuck under the ladder set up beneath the MITB briefcase in the middle of the ring. He ends up escaping by bench-pressing the ladder off of him -- with a competitor standing on it at that particular time, no-less.

The crazy high spots and unexpected occurrences continued a few moments later when out of the blue, we see Butch sprint to the ring from the backstage area.

Butch hits the ring like a speeding bullet and latches himself on the back of "The Scottish Warrior," choking the life out of him while he is half-way up the ladder under the MITB briefcase in the middle of the ring.

This doesn't stop him, at first, anyways. No, McIntyre insisted on continuing his climb. He kept ascending the ladder steps while Butch was on his back choking him.

Eventually McIntyre is yanked off the ladder and the wild action continues.

Another big spot saw all of the participants in the match come together to achieve a common goal late in the bout -- hoisting Omos up over-head and launching him from the floor through the commentary table at ringside.

Finally, we work our way to the finishing sequence in what has been a very compelling and entertaining Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The bout ultimately wraps up with Theory shockingly leaving tonight's show as the 2022 Mr. Money In The Bank winner.

After retrieving the MITB Briefcase seconds after knocking Riddle off the opposing side of the top of the ladder set up under the briefcase in the middle of the ring, we hear the arena filled with boos as Theory celebrates his win.

How?

In typical Theory fashion -- he whips out the old cellular mobile telephone device and snaps a couple of keepsake "selfies" of himself at the top of the ladder with his MITB briefcase in-hand.

That's how this year's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view goes off the air. Thanks for joining us here tonight for our live WWE Money In The Bank results coverage.

Winner and 2022 Mr. Money In The Bank: Theory