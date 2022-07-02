Latest WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Betting Odds, Big Shift With Hours To Go

The betting odds for tonight's WWE Money In The Bank 2022 premium live event in Las Vegas, Nevada continue to shift. Courtesy of 32Red.com, below are the latest betting odds for tonight's pay-per-view, which could give away some spoilers.

- RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (-1250) vs. Carmella (+550)

- SmackDown Women's Title: Ronda Rousey (-2000) vs. Natalya (+700)

- WWE U.S. Title: Theory (-200) vs. Bobby Lashley (+140)

- Undisputed Tag-Team Titles: The Usos (-625) vs. Street Profits (+350)

- Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss (+250) vs. Asuka (+1000) vs. Lacey Evans (+534) vs. Liv Morgan (+275) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (+1000) vs. Shotzi (+1000) vs. Becky Lynch (-125)

- Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins (-200) vs. Drew McIntyre (+225) vs. Sheamus (+220) vs. Omos (+1500) vs. Sami Zayn (+375) vs. Riddle (+375) vs. Madcap Moss (+2500)

