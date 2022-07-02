Stephanie McMahon Held A Talent Meeting At Today's WWE Money In The Bank

Interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon today reportedly held a talent meeting backstage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Whilst the full nature of the meeting was not disclosed, insider source @WrestleVotes noted on Twitter that a "multitude of topics" were discussed.

Stephanie was voted in as interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman by the WWE Borad of Directors following her father Vince McMahon voluntarily stepping back as WWE CEO amidst the company's investigation of a $3 million settlement. The settlement was reportedly made to prevent an ex-employee from speaking about her affair with McMahon.

According to sources, interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon led a company wide talent meeting earlier today at the MGM Grand to address a multitude of topics. Source said the meeting was generally well received. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 2, 2022

