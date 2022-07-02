WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Stephanie McMahon Held A Talent Meeting At Today's WWE Money In The Bank

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

Stephanie McMahon Held A Talent Meeting At Today's WWE Money In The Bank

Interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon today reportedly held a talent meeting backstage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Whilst the full nature of the meeting was not disclosed, insider source @WrestleVotes noted on Twitter that a "multitude of topics" were discussed.

"According to sources, interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon led a company wide talent meeting earlier today at the MGM Grand to address a multitude of topics. Source said the meeting was generally well received."

Stephanie was voted in as interim WWE CEO and Chairwoman by the WWE Borad of Directors following her father Vince McMahon voluntarily stepping back as WWE CEO amidst the company's investigation of a $3 million settlement. The settlement was reportedly made to prevent an ex-employee from speaking about her affair with McMahon.

We will update you when we hear more of what was discussed at the meeting.


