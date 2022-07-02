PAC To Defend AEW All Atlantic Championship At Upcoming RevPro Event

AEW superstar PAC became the first-ever AEW All Atlantic champion during last Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and NJPW’s Clark Connors in a fatal four-way match.
It has now been announced PAC will make his first title defense at Revolution Pro's upcoming event on July, 10, 2022. He will defend against Shota Umino. Check out the official announcement below:
BREAKING: @BASTARDPAC returns to RevPro NEXT SUNDAY in Sheffield.— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 2, 2022
He will make his first defence of the @AEW All-Atlantic Championship against @Shooter_us
Witness history & be there live: https://t.co/rpP7l4Dar1 pic.twitter.com/mhuqaCBcux
