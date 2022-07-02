📺 WATCH: WWE Money In The Bank Preview Episode Of The Bump

WWE’s The Bump has a special preview of the Money in the Bank premium live event that will take place tonight at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The show will feature Riddle, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins.

Watch the live stream from 4 PM ET below:

Below is the full card for the pay-per-view below:

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley