📺 WATCH: WWE Money In The Bank Preview Episode Of The Bump

WWE’s The Bump has a special preview of the Money in the Bank premium live event that will take place tonight at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The show will feature Riddle, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins.
Watch the live stream from 4 PM ET below:
Below is the full card for the pay-per-view below:
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch
Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
WWE United States Championship Match
Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
