WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Reportedly Confident Tonight's Money In The Bank Event Will Deliver

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

WWE Reportedly Confident Tonight's Money In The Bank Event Will Deliver

WWE is reported to be confident that they will deliver a strong Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event tonight.

WrestleVotes alluded on Twitter that Cody Rhodes was scheduled to win the Money In The Bank briefcase before his recent injury, and that was planned for the Allegiant Stadium. Here is what the insider source tweeted:

"Spoke to a source in Vegas just now about tonight’s MITB. Their words to me were “this show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium”… however, they are confident it will deliver."

Read more WWE MITB news:

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Premium Live Event

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event takes place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featuring four title matches i [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 02, 2022 10:56AM


Tags: #wwe #money in the bank

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77215/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π