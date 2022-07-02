WWE Reportedly Confident Tonight's Money In The Bank Event Will Deliver

WWE is reported to be confident that they will deliver a strong Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event tonight.
WrestleVotes alluded on Twitter that Cody Rhodes was scheduled to win the Money In The Bank briefcase before his recent injury, and that was planned for the Allegiant Stadium. Here is what the insider source tweeted:
"Spoke to a source in Vegas just now about tonight’s MITB. Their words to me were “this show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium”… however, they are confident it will deliver."
