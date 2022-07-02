WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: WWE Ultimate Money In The Bank 2 Now Streaming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

Ahead of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, 'Ultimate Money in the Bank 2' is streaming on YouTube.  The panel of Matt Kamp, Sam Roberts, Kazeem Famuyide, and Ryan Pappolla are putting together their Ultimate Money in the Bank 2 match card with their picks for the Ultimate Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

Check out the video below, which has the following description:

Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide create the ultimate Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, but each match must include a Superstar who has never been a World Champion.


