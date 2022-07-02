📺 WATCH: WWE Ultimate Money In The Bank 2 Now Streaming

Ahead of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, 'Ultimate Money in the Bank 2' is streaming on YouTube. The panel of Matt Kamp, Sam Roberts, Kazeem Famuyide, and Ryan Pappolla are putting together their Ultimate Money in the Bank 2 match card with their picks for the Ultimate Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches
Check out the video below, which has the following description:
Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide create the ultimate Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, but each match must include a Superstar who has never been a World Champion.
