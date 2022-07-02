WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NWA TV Tapings Announced For Nashville In August, Pre-Sale Code

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

NWA TV Tapings Announced For Nashville In August, Pre-Sale Code

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will hold its next set of TV tapings from Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The tapings will feature new episodes of Powerrr and NWA USA.

Talent scheduled for the tapings includes Trevor Murdoch, Kamille, Nick Aldis, and Thomas Latimer. VIP tickets also include a meet and greet session with NWA President Billy Corgan.

Read more NWA News:

Trevor Murdoch Reveals Potential AEW Match Fizzled Out

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch revealed during an interview with Wrestling Perspective podcast that talks about a poten [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 02, 2022 11:19AM

 
Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #nwa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77212/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π