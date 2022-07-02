NWA TV Tapings Announced For Nashville In August, Pre-Sale Code

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) will hold its next set of TV tapings from Monday, August 29 to Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The tapings will feature new episodes of Powerrr and NWA USA.

Talent scheduled for the tapings includes Trevor Murdoch, Kamille, Nick Aldis, and Thomas Latimer. VIP tickets also include a meet and greet session with NWA President Billy Corgan.

