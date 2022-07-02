Bayley Believed To Be Returning To WWE Television Soon

Bayley has been off WWE television for almost a year having suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center last July.
However, it appears that she will be returning to the ring since, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting Baley will be back on our screens "somewhat soon."
With SummerSlam around the corner, this will be the perfect time for Bayley to return as a challenger for either RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Bayley was not selected in the last WWE draft so she could return to any brand.
