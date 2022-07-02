WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Believed To Be Returning To WWE Television Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

Bayley has been off WWE television for almost a year having suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center last July.

However, it appears that she will be returning to the ring since, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting Baley will be back on our screens "somewhat soon."

With SummerSlam around the corner, this will be the perfect time for Bayley to return as a challenger for either RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Bayley was not selected in the last WWE draft so she could return to any brand.

