Tessa Blanchard Is Heading Back To The Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

Tessa Blanchard is set to return to the ring later this month. Hurricane Pro Wrestling is advertising Blanchard for their show on July 16 in Beaumont, TX. The event is set to be broadcast on the Title Match Network. Blanchard will join Miranda Alize, Steph De Lander, Lady Frost, and more.

Blanchard has also been announced for night two of Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series.

Blanchard last wrestled at the Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series on September 12, 2020, in a losing effort to Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship to Kylie Rae.

