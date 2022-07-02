Tessa Blanchard Is Heading Back To The Ring

Tessa Blanchard is set to return to the ring later this month. Hurricane Pro Wrestling is advertising Blanchard for their show on July 16 in Beaumont, TX. The event is set to be broadcast on the Title Match Network. Blanchard will join Miranda Alize, Steph De Lander, Lady Frost, and more.

Blanchard has also been announced for night two of Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series.

Blanchard last wrestled at the Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series on September 12, 2020, in a losing effort to Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship to Kylie Rae.

Check out the announcements below:

HPW - Sat July 16 - @FordPark, Beaumont TX



💥



🎟 ON SALE NOW! Ticketmaster or Ford Park Box Office



🎟$15 GA

🎟$25 VIP

🎟$50 Family 4 Pack



📺@TitleMatchWN

🎨 @hee_bawn pic.twitter.com/ML3FGLcPot — Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022

🚨🚨 !! SHE'S BACK !! 🚨🚨



Former Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion



TESSA BLANCHARD



Returns to Warrior on 8/20 at Night 2 of the Stadium Series.



Meet her in the VIP Fan Fest and see her in action!



Tickets: https://t.co/3QUoA0aEpm pic.twitter.com/NODP8UyUiE — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 2, 2022

