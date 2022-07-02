Matthew Rehwoldt Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For His Recent Treatment

Matthew Rehwoldt, better known as WWE Superstar Aiden English has called out Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) for his recent treatment. WES recently announced they were postponing their debut event, originally scheduled for June 4. The event was then moved July 9 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK.

“So @wesofficialtv has cost me time and now cost me income.

I was asked to be on this show but had a conflicting booking. I was told they really wanted me and would pay me upfront. So as they were former colleagues I took them at their word and passed on my other booking.

And since I have been completely ghosted. Zero communication.

I have friends booked for the show and luckily some of them have been paid already but I doubt the show will happen. No travel, hotel, or any pertinent information has been shared with anyone I know.

Now I’m also out a weekend or income due to them. Part of that is on me as I chose to forgo my other date… But as I said I was told repeatedly that “for sure“ this was happening and they wanted me to be there.

I would be wary of buying a ticket or the broadcast of this show"